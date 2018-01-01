Glenda L. Napier, age 78 of Carlyle, passed away at Carlyle Healthcare Center on Sunday, December 31, 2017.

Mrs. Napier was born in Rumbar, Missouri on August 9, 1939, a daughter of Thurmond and Janavee (nee Hamm) Foster. She married Ronald William Napier December 19, 1956, and he preceded her in death on February 8, 2015.

Mrs. Napier is survived by a daughter – Annette Napier and a son – Paul Napier, both of Carlyle. In addition to her parents and her son, she was preceded in death by a son – Timothy Napier on February 8, 2014.

Glenda worked as a CRT operator for Western Union in Mahwah, New Jersey.

Graveside services for Mrs. Napier will be held at a later date.