Stephen Donaldson, aged 89, of Greenville, passed away at 11:17 a.m. Monday, January 1, 2018.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 5, 2018 at Donnell-Wiegand with Tyson Graber and John Heston officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. Friday until service time at Donnell-Wiegand. For those who desire memorials in Stephen’s memory may be made to the Bond County Hospice, First Christian Church or to the Humane Society.

Stephen Donaldson, the son of Edward S. Donaldson and Tressie Sands Donaldson, was born on November 20, 1928 in Greenville. Stephen grew up here and attended the Greenville public schools. Early in life he worked for the Model Glove Factory and later at Pet Milk. Stephen then worked at DeMoulin Brother’s for over 30 years, all the time farming on the side. Stephen enjoyed gardening and his grandkids in retirement.

Stephen and Melba M. Ward were united in marriage in November 5, 1946 and have enjoyed over 71 years together. Melba survives as do their five children: Stephen (Heidi) Donaldson of Effingham, Gregory (Carol) Donaldson of Greenville, Gary (Diane) Donaldson of Pocahontas, Michael (Donette) Donaldson of rural Smithboro, Debra (Brad) Nicoson of Greenville, many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and many great-great-grandchildren. Stephen is the last of his generation being preceded in death by his parents, brother Fred Donaldson, sister Emadean Worstell, and two half brothers; Don Ray and Cecil Ray.