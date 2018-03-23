Alice Bleisch, 90, of Highland, IL, died Friday, March 23, 2018, at St. Louis University Hospital.

Alice was born June 20, 1927, to Charles and Anda (nee Dresch) Hediger, in Highland, IL. On June 20, 1948, she married Marvin Bleisch.

She was a homemaker who loved her garden and flowers. Alice and Marvin went to Hawaii on their 25th anniversary and took many bus tours across the United States.

Alice is survived by her children, Ronald (Janet) Bleisch, O’Fallon, IL, Janice (Joseph) Temple, Palatine, IL; grandchildren, Michelle DeVentier, Amy Browning, Stephen Bleisch, Dana Temple, Ryan Temple, Eden Temple; and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Marvin Bleisch; parents, Charles and Anda Hediger; sisters and brothers-in-law, Louise (Edward) Guentensberger, Anda (Earl) Donnelly, Dorothy (Nelson) Kroner; brother and sister-in-law, Charles (Dorothy) Hediger.

Memorials may be made to Evangelical United Church of Christ or the Donor’s Choice.

Visitation: Tuesday, March 27, 2018, from 9:00 to 11:00 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 11:00 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Chris Hill, Pastor, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL