Carl E. Huber, age 79 of Sorento, IL passed away on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at his residence in Sorento, IL.

He was born on Friday, June 17, 1938 in Shoal Creek Township, IL. He was the son of Clyde M. and Lillian E. (Tipsword) Huber.

He was married to Ruth M. Schweppe on July 2, 1955 in Pocatello, ID.

Carl served our county in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1973 and had attained the rank of Petty Officer First Class. He later worked as a Clerk Typist in Records for the Army Corps of Engineers with over 25 years of service.

Carl had attended the Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL. He was a Life Member of the AMVETS Post 140 of Greenville, IL.

Carl is survived by his Wife: Ruth M. Huber of Sorento, IL;

4 Children: Vickie Corley, her husband Douglas Kent of Maryland Heights, MO; Gale Holcmann, her husband David of Sorento, IL; Terry Huber of Pocahontas, IL; and Sheryl Speraneo, her husband Mark of Greenville, IL;

6 Grandchildren: Erica Knebel, her husband Nick; Joel Corley; Candace Washburn, her husband Josh; Andrew Speraneo; Daniel Corley; and Nathan Speraneo, his wife Sarah;

11 Great Grandchildren;

1 Sister: Elaine Branscome of Greenville, IL;

Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents and Brother-in-law: Kirby Branscome.

A Memorial Visitation for Carl E. Huber will be held on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

at the Lesicko Funeral Home located at 271 N 2nd Street in Livingston, IL 62058.

A Private Family Interment of his cremains and military honors will be in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL.

Memorial Contributions in memory of Carl Huber can be made to the Family or to the New Douglas Cemetery.

