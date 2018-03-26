Deborah A. “Deb” Cook, age 67 of Pierron, IL, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL.

She was born November 04, 1950, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Walter and Lorene (nee Nagel) Zobrist.

On April 14, 1973, she married Richard H. Cook at Evangelical United Church of Christ-Highland, IL. He passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2015.

She was a member of Teamster @ Highland Machine and Screw.

Deb was born and grew up at Highland, IL. She attended St. Paul Grade School and Highland High School, and graduated class of 1968. She worked for Todd Uniform for 22 years; then Highland Machine and Screw, retiring in 2015. She had an artistic ability to draw and make signs. Through the years she attended her daughter’s and grandchildren’s activities. She played softball for many years and bowled in various Highland leagues. She was a good friend to many people and liked to play bingo. She was very proud of her daughter and son in-law.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Amanda L. (Eric) Cleveland, Trenton, IL

Grandchild – Garret A. Cook, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Gyllian R. Cleveland, Trenton, IL

Brother – Lindell R. (Wendy) Zobrist, Tecumseh, MO

Sister – Deanne L. (Robert) Knecht (twin to Deb), Edwardsville, IL

Sister – Ruth E. Zobrist, Highland, IL

Sister – Jill L. Schleper, Highland, IL

Sister In-law – Nell (Howard) Pavilard, Pompano Beach, FL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

Family Friend – Verla M. Giger, Highland, IL

Family Friend – Bob Loomis, Eldorado, IL

Family Friend – Lewis Workman, Pocahontas, IL

Family Friend – Pat & Jerry Kowaiski, Pierron, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Walter P. “Barney” Zobrist

Mother – Lorene R. Zobrist (nee Nagel)

Husband – Richard H. “Rich” Cook – Died 4/26/2015

Mother & Father-in-law – Taylor & Rose (nee Woods) Cook

Nephew – Eric M. Zobrist

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at West Gate Baptist Church in Trenton, IL .

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at West Gate Baptist Church in Trenton, IL, with Rev. Paul Hooks officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to To The Family (for a memorial to be determined at a later date).