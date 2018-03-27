Delores J. “DeDe” Prott, age 79 of Marine, IL, died Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Friday, October 14, 1938, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Gerald and Imogene (nee Gilomen) Koelz.

On Saturday, August 23, 1958, she married Larry E. Prott at Marine E & R Church, Marine, IL. He passed away on Thursday, March 09, 2017.

She was a member of Madison County Farm Bureau.

She was born at Highland, IL, and reared south of Highland. She graduated from Highland High School in 1956. She worked for Alton Box Company as a secretary; Marine Ammonia Farm Service as a secretary; RT Schrumpf Ammonia as a part time secretary. She enjoyed tractor pulls, watching the Cardinal Baseball team, following her daughter’s cheer leading, being outdoords, gardening and farming with her husband. She moved to San Gabriel Memorial Care, Highland, in 2016 and Faith Care Center, Highland, in November 2017.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Sheri L. (James) Eveland, Highland, IL

Son-in-law – Lonnie D. (special friend-Susie Heuiser) Meier, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Sara C. Meier, Collinsville, IL

Grandchild – Whitney M. (special friend-Nick Gibson) Meier, Collinsville, IL

Grandchild – Morgan I. Capelle, Highland, IL

Step Grandchild – Kristin D. (Fiance-Keith Hoormann) Eveland, Highland, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Coltin T. Payne, Highland, IL

Step Great Grandchild – Hayden J. Payne, Highland, IL

Sister – Donna L. (Carl) Zobrist, Highland, IL

Sister In-law – Joan (Gene) Kessinger, Marine, IL

Sister In-law – Karen (Joseph) Schultze, Saint Jacob, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Gerald Koelz – Died 2/22/1998

Mother – Imogene Koelz (nee Gilomen) – Died 8/1/2015

Husband – Larry E. Prott – 3/9/2017

Daughter – Gail Ann Meier – Died 8/10/2011

Sister In-law – Judith Lynn Prott – Died 1/6/1965

Father-in-law – Eldon O. W. Prott – Died 6/9/1980

Mother-in-law – Virginia Prott (nee Heuiser) – Died 5/26/1942

Step Mother-in-law – Leona Mabel Prott (nee Buske) – Died 2/6/1997.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Gary Kniepkamp, Pastor, St. Jacob United Church of Christ, St. Jacob, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Heartland Hospice.