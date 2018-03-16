Doris B. Johnson, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at her residence in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, December 16, 1935, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Gilbert H. and Hildegarde C. (nee Frey) Jacober.

On Saturday, July 03, 1954, she married Albert R. Johnson at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a Former member of Altar Society and Thursday Morning Bowling League at Hi-Top Bowl.

Born and raised at Highland, IL; graduated from St. Paul Catholic Schools, Highland. Through the years she worked for Glik’s Department Store, Highland Home and Koch Cleaners. She enjoyed bike riding, bowling, camping, traveling and in the last years watching the Game Show Network. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and was blessed with 63 plus years of marriage to her husband Albert.

Survivors include Survivors:

Husband – Albert R. Johnson, Highland, IL

Daughter – Barbara A. (Kevin) Stallard, Highland, IL

Son – Michael R. (Deanne Havel) Johnson, Highland, IL

Granddaughter – Jaime L. (Travis) Schrage, Glen Carbon, IL

Grandson – Matthew M. (Danielle) Stallard, Highland, IL

Great Grandson – Charlie Schrage, Glen Carbon, IL

Great Grandson – Benjamin Schrage, Glen Carbon, IL

Great Granddaughter – Amelia Stallard, Highland, IL

Great Grandson – Schrage due in June

Her Favorite Four-legged Friend – Spot

Sister – Margie A. Morgan, Springfield, IL

Brother – Thomas A. (Diane) Jacober, Edwardsville, IL

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Gilbert H. Jacober – Died 10/25/1965

Mother – Hildegarde C. Jacober (nee Frey) – Died 9/5/1996

Grandson – Zachary Gilbert Henry Stallard – Died 4/21/1997

Brother – Paul R. Jacober – Died 9/22/2003

Sister – Evelyn A. Daniels – Died 4/18/2007

Brother – Robert M. Jacober – Died 8/29/1996

Brother – Donald J. Jacober – Died 2/25/1993

Brother – Richard F. Jacober – Died 7/06/1961

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, March 19, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to HSHS Hospice; Masses or Highland Animal Shelter.