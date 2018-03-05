Dorothy C. Meicnheimer

Dorothy Claire Micnheimer, 93, of Hillsboro, IL passed away on Monday, March 5, 2018, at 6:15 a.m. at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL. Visitation will be Friday, March 9, 2018, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home, Hillsboro, IL. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 10, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home, Hillsboro, IL. Daniel Jensen, Greenville, IL, will officiate. Burial will take place in Donnellson Cemetery, Donnellson, IL.

Mrs. Micnheimer was born on July 28, 1924, to the late Joseph and Lillian Barnes. She was a graduate of Coulterville High School, Coulterville, IL. She married Gerald Wilson Micnheimer on May 17, 1945 in Hillsboro, IL, and he preceded her in death on March 7, 1994. Mrs. Micnheimer worked at Roller Derby in Litchfield, IL for 28 years, retiring in 1992. She served on the Election Board; loved gardening, the St. Louis Cardinals and watching her grandchildren play ball. Mrs. Micnheimer lived in Reno, IL for 40 years before moving to Hillsboro, IL.

Mrs. Micnheimer is survived by three children, Norman Micnheimer, Old Ripley, IL; James (wife Catherine) Micnheimer, Maryville, IL; Peggy (husband Roger) Ricks, Farmington, NM; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.

Mrs. Micnheimer was also preceded in death by one son, George Micnheimer on November 11, 2009; one daughter-in-law, Narleen Micnheimer in 2009; three brothers; two sisters and one great great grandchild.

Memorials may be given to the Montgomery County Cancer Association.