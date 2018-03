Dorothy Elkins Castleman Bauer, age 102 of Woburn, passed away at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2018 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Grenville with Dean Guyman officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Saturday until service time. Memorials in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the Bond County Senior Citizen’s Center. Interment will follow in Mt.Auburn Cemetery.