Edith F. Gehrs, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

Edith was born on June 19, 1931, in Marydale, a daughter of the late Herman and Bertha (Lake) Gehrs. She worked in the office of the State of Illinois Department of Public Aid for many years and was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church. She was an active member of the Clinton County Historical Society and enjoyed bowling, crocheting, and playing cards. Edith loved spending time with her family and friends.

Edith is survived by a sister-in-law – Judy Gehrs of Bethalto; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother – Mary S. Gehrs; her brothers and sister – Ferd Gehrs and wife Mary, Jeanette Grapperhaus and husband Arnold, Charles Gehrs, Herman Gehrs, Jr. and Paul Gehrs; a step-brother – Herman Campbell; and a nephew – Charley Grapperhaus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at St. Mary’s Church with Fr. George Mauck, celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Church on Saturday morning from 8:00 until the service time.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ms. Gehrs are suggested to St. Mary’s Church or to the Clinton County Historical Society and will be accepted at Zieren Funeral Home.

Condolences and stories may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.