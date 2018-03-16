Ellen Jane Spurgeon Clark, age 77 of Carlyle, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

Mrs. Clark was born on October 22, 1940, in Centralia, Illinois, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Virginia (McGavic) Spurgeon.

Jane was a home maker. She loved going to church, watching old movies, reading, being outdoors, and taking care of her two cats.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Robert “Bob” Clark. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her sister – Linda Spurgeon and a brother – Merlan Spurgeon.

According to her wishes, her body will be donated to St. Louis University School of Medicine. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 7, at the First Baptist Church in Carlyle. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Carlyle and will be received at the church or at Zieren Funeral Home.

