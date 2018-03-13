EmilieAnn Kay Johnson infant daughter of Stephanie Weiss and Harold Johnson of Toledo, IL passed away Saturday, March 10, 2018 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Clayton, MO. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, March 16, 2018 at 11 AM at Hug Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.

She is survived by her parents, her siblings Michael Dery, Kyra Carlen, Kasey Johnson, and Kylee Johnson. She is also survived by her maternal grandparents Steve and Katie Weiss of Pocahontas, IL., her paternal grandmother Patty Huddlestun of Casey, IL, her aunts Patty (Jason) Larrison, of Casey, IL and Shani (Jacob) Potts of Oakland, IL, along with her uncle Stevie (Lauren Netemeyer) Weiss of Pocahontas, IL. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather Harold Johnson and her paternal step-grandfather Don Huddlestun.