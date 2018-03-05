Emma Gene Kious Copper, age 86, passed away 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Champaign, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 9, 2018 at the First Christian Church in Greenville with Tyson Graber officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at the First Christian Church. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church or the Bond Christian Service Camp.

Emma Gene, the daughter of Fred and Carrie Leidner Kingston, was born July 5, 1931 in Tamalco Township. She was raised in Bond County and attended the local small schools: Columbus, Clover College School, Hamburg and Concord. Emma Gene graduated from Mulberry Grove High School with the class of 1950.

Emma Gene and Merlin D. Snow were united in marriage on September 5, 1949. He passed away in a tragic farm accident on October 28, 1961. She then married Elwood Redfern on March 30, 1963 for 11 years. Emma Gene and Franklin Kious were married July 5, 1975 at the First Christian Church in Greenville. He passed away May 23, 2001. She then married Norman Copper on November 4, 2006 who survives.

Emma Gene was a farm wife most of her life, helping with various jobs around the farm. She worked for 7 1/2 years for Scrip Pharmaceutical, then D J Dress Shop for 3 years. Emma Gene was a known face at Watson’s Drug Store on the Greenville square, working for over 14 years there. She then worked at Emerald Point for 4 years and the Bond County Transit until retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Copper of Newton, Illinois, son Tony D. Snow and wife Marsha of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, Roy G. Snow of Greenville, Illinois, Larry M. Snow and wife Darla of Greenville, Illinois and Gary E. Redfern of Mulberry Grove, Illinois. She was the step-mother of Jerry Copper and wife Leann of Decatur, Illinois, Joe Copper of Fort Branch, Indiana, Bill Copper of Newton, Illinois, Kathy Mosher and husband Scott of Effingham, Illinois, Linda Zumbahlen and husband Steve of Dieterich, Illinois and Cheryl Yorn of Allen, Texas. Loving grandmother of 10: Bradley Snow and wife Marla, Joseph Snow, Ashley Osborne and husband Tyler, Nick Snow and wife Cara, Megan Snow and Craig Neer, Shannon Snow, Stuart Snow and wife Kim, Steven Redfern and wife Marissa, Austin Redfern and Ian Redfern. She was also the step-grandmother of 9, great-grandmother of 11 and step great-grandmother of 6.

Emma Gene was a member of the First Christian Church. She enjoyed being a member of the Mulberry Grove Red Hat Society.

Preceded in death by her parents, brother Verlin Kingston, 1/2 brother Erwin Hedgepath, Carroll Kingston and 1/2 sister Loretta McGee.