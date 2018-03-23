Georgia M. Hogg, age 93 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Cedarhurst of Breese Assisted Living in Breese, IL.

She was born November 01, 1924, in Lebanon, IL, the daughter of George and Edna (nee Loyet) Fohne.

On April 19, 1944, she married Alois Emil Hogg at Blackjack, IL. He passed away on April 28, 2010.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of the former Saint Anne Altar Society of the Church and Ladies Auxiliary to the Highland-Pierron Volunteer Fire Department.

Mrs. Hogg was born near Lebanon, IL and grew up on the farm. Following their marriage, Mr. and Mrs. Hogg farmed near Lebanon, IL and then moved to their farm south of Highland, IL in 1950. She worked at the St. Paul Catholic School Cafeteria in Highland starting in 1973 until early 2000. She and her husband moved to Breese, IL.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Edna M Grapperhaus, Highland, IL

Daughter – Rose M. (Donald) Thole, Riverview, FL

Daughter – Patricia A. Riegel, Trenton, IL

Son – Stanley A. (special friend-Patty Mesnard) Hogg, Breese, IL

Son – Richard “Rick” J. Hogg, Highland, IL

Daughter-in-law – Judie Hogg, Carlyle, IL

Grandchildren – Many

Great Grandchildren – Many

Sister – Anna Mae (Bill) Roberts, Argenta, IL

Brother-in-law – David Obernuefemann

Brother-in-law – Frank Hogg, Aviston, IL

Sister In-law – Rita Fohne, Lebanon, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – George W. Fohne

Mother – Edna M. Fohne (nee Loyet)

Husband – Alois E. Hogg – Died 04/28/2010, Highland, IL

Son – Thomas G. Hogg – Died 03/27/2014, Carlyle, IL

Son-in-law – Paul Grapperhaus – Died 12/11/1999

Son-in-law – Darrell Riegel – Died 03/13/1989

Grandchild – Lynn Marie Grapperhaus – DOB 3/10/1968; DOD 4/28/1968

Brother – Ervin Fohne

Sister – Lucy Rutherford

Sister – Gertrude Lodes

Brother – Eldon Fohne

Brother – Cletus Fohne

Sister – Mildred Obernuefemann

Sister – Helene Fohne – Infant

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL .

Funeral service will be at 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL on Tuesday, March 27,2018 at 8:30 AM.

Memorial contributions may be made as Masses or to Residential Hospice.