Gervase F. “Gerp” Klostermann, age 66, of St. Rose, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at his residence.

Mr. Klostermann was born July 16, 1951 in Highland, a son of the late Cornelius and Henrietta, nee Steinmann, Klostermann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elaine Klostermann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Erwin and Christine, nee Schwierjohn, Holtgrave; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and Tom Heldenbrand; and a nephew, Terry Holtgrave.

Surviving are his wife Kathy, nee Holtgrave, Klostermann of St. Rose, whom he married November 5, 1977 at St. Rose Catholic Church; children, Kristy (Justin) Haugland of Highland, Kyle Klostermann of Highland, and Kelly Klostermann of St. Rose; grandchildren, Brycen Haugland, Layten Klostermann, and Brylee Haugland; brothers, Leonard Klostermann of St. Rose and Glenn (Barb) Klostermann of Troy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Leonard (Ruth) Holtgrave of St. Rose, Ronald “Moose” (Arlene) Holtgrave of St. Rose, Marilyn (John) Wolters of Highland, Alfred “Sarge” (Diane) Holtgrave of St. Rose, and Doris (Steve) Bogowith of Troy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gerp formerly worked at Kohlbrecher Trucking in St. Rose and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and Men’s Sodality, St. Rose Development Club, and Highland Knights of Columbus Council 1580. He enjoyed reading, watching television, and playing games with his grandchildren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment will follow in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 22, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, March 23, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to his grandchildren’s education fund and will be received at the funeral home. (Checks may be made to Kathy Klostermann)

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com