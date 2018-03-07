Harry R. Buchanan, age 79 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, March 06, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.
He was born September 09, 1938, in Vandalia, IL, the son of Fred E. and Helen (nee Copple) Buchanan.
On June 30, 2000, he married Katherine Ann Dillman at Bentonville, KY. She survives in Highland.
He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL . He was also a member of K of C #1580 in Highland ; former Toastmaster’s Club, and a former Rotarian.
Harry was an only child born in Vandalia, IL and grew up in Mulberry Grove. He served in the US Army, discharged in 1964. After the service he worked as a Bond County Deputy Sherriff. He later worked at Tri Ford from 1970 until retiring in 1985 as sales manager. He then worked at Aviston Lumber, then drove for IT Corp.Zeilinske & Associates and part time as Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home. He was a woodworker and craftsman making wind chimes that he tuned himself. He loved to cook.
Survivors include :
Wife – Katherine A Buchanan nee Dillman, Highland, IL
Daughter – Lisa M. (Life Partner Richard Stockmann) Buttry, Saint Louis, MO
Daughter – Laura J. (Lester) Maue, Belleville, IL
Grandchild – Nicole Kreiter
Grandchild – Joshua (Nikki) Kleinik
Grandchild – Teagan Buttry
Grandchild – Bennie Buttry
Grandchild – Nicholas Brooks
Grandchild – Jessica Maue
Grandchild – Tapanga Baue
Great Grandchild – Cameron Kreiter
Great Grandchild – Jullian Kreiter
Great Grandchild – Lorelei Knieke
Great Grandchild – Josephine Kleinik
Great Grandchild – Natalie Maue
Great Grandson – . Maue
Great Grandchild – Paige Hummel
Great Grandchild – Dylan Hummel
Step Child – Annette M. Burlingame, Sorento, IL
Step Child – William R. Duckworth, Valparaiso, IN
Step Child – Margaret E. (Bob) Connors, Edwardsville, IL
Step Child – Gena L. (Spouse Dawn Walter) Duckworth, Imperial , MO
Step Child – Clay Maurer, Highland, IL
Step Child – Ashley (Charles) Hummel, Highland, IL
Step Grandchild – Kelsi Waugh
Step Grandchild – Payton Connors
Step Grandchild – Madie Connors
Step Grandchild – Sophia Duckworth
Step Grandchild – Austin Duckworth
Step Grandchild – Kole Walter
Former Wife – Jo Ann M. Mettler, Belleville, IL
He was preceded in death by :
Father – Fred E. Buchanan – Died 4/25/2003
Mother – Helen —- Buchanan nee Copple – Died 5/2/2004
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.
Private interment will be at Robinson Cemetery in Pocahontas, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to To the Family or Mass.