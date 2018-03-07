Harry R. Buchanan, age 79 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, March 06, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born September 09, 1938, in Vandalia, IL, the son of Fred E. and Helen (nee Copple) Buchanan.

On June 30, 2000, he married Katherine Ann Dillman at Bentonville, KY. She survives in Highland.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL . He was also a member of K of C #1580 in Highland ; former Toastmaster’s Club, and a former Rotarian.

Harry was an only child born in Vandalia, IL and grew up in Mulberry Grove. He served in the US Army, discharged in 1964. After the service he worked as a Bond County Deputy Sherriff. He later worked at Tri Ford from 1970 until retiring in 1985 as sales manager. He then worked at Aviston Lumber, then drove for IT Corp.Zeilinske & Associates and part time as Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home. He was a woodworker and craftsman making wind chimes that he tuned himself. He loved to cook.

Survivors include :

Wife – Katherine A Buchanan nee Dillman, Highland, IL

Daughter – Lisa M. (Life Partner Richard Stockmann) Buttry, Saint Louis, MO

Daughter – Laura J. (Lester) Maue, Belleville, IL

Grandchild – Nicole Kreiter

Grandchild – Joshua (Nikki) Kleinik

Grandchild – Teagan Buttry

Grandchild – Bennie Buttry

Grandchild – Nicholas Brooks

Grandchild – Jessica Maue

Grandchild – Tapanga Baue

Great Grandchild – Cameron Kreiter

Great Grandchild – Jullian Kreiter

Great Grandchild – Lorelei Knieke

Great Grandchild – Josephine Kleinik

Great Grandchild – Natalie Maue

Great Grandson – . Maue

Great Grandchild – Paige Hummel

Great Grandchild – Dylan Hummel

Step Child – Annette M. Burlingame, Sorento, IL

Step Child – William R. Duckworth, Valparaiso, IN

Step Child – Margaret E. (Bob) Connors, Edwardsville, IL

Step Child – Gena L. (Spouse Dawn Walter) Duckworth, Imperial , MO

Step Child – Clay Maurer, Highland, IL

Step Child – Ashley (Charles) Hummel, Highland, IL

Step Grandchild – Kelsi Waugh

Step Grandchild – Payton Connors

Step Grandchild – Madie Connors

Step Grandchild – Sophia Duckworth

Step Grandchild – Austin Duckworth

Step Grandchild – Kole Walter

Former Wife – Jo Ann M. Mettler, Belleville, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Fred E. Buchanan – Died 4/25/2003

Mother – Helen —- Buchanan nee Copple – Died 5/2/2004

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Private interment will be at Robinson Cemetery in Pocahontas, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to To the Family or Mass.