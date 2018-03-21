Imogene A. Luber, age 85 of Highland, IL, died Monday, March 19, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

She was born August 10, 1932, in St. Rose, IL, the daughter of Lawrence and Mary (nee Kampwerth) Buehne.

On September 30, 1954, she married Leon E. Luber at St. Rose Church – St. Rose, IL .

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church-Highland, IL. She was also a member of Member of the former St. Anne Altar Sodality; American Legion Ladies Auxilary Post #439; VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post #5694; St. Joseph’s Hospital Aux.; St. Paul Church Adult Choir.

Imogene was born in St. Rose, IL and attended St. Rose Schools. She worked at Marine Garment Factory, Highland for 14 years and at Basler Electric Co., Highland, for 12 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who had a special devotion to the Virgin Mary. She and Leon toured Lourdes in France, Fatima in Portugal, Guadalupe in Mexico and Medjugorie in Bosnia. They prayed many rosaries daily and at the adoration chapel at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland. She especially enjoyed being with family, dancing to live music and playing euchre. She was an avid gardener and seamstress. She enjoyed sewing dresses and play clothes for her daughters during their youth, and sewed drapies and sheers for Brefeld Store in Aviston. She served as Aviston Legion Auxiliary President from 1970-1971. She was awarded Highland Knights of Columbus Lady of the Year, 1993-1994. She served as St. Paul Church Adoration Chapel Coordinator and Kirchenfest Volunteer. She experienced Cursillo in 2012.

Survivors include :

Husband – Leon E. Luber, Highland, IL

Daughter – Jan M. (Eugene) Nothnagel, Riverside, CA

Daughter – Kathy A. (Rob) Stanfa, Puryear, TN

Daughter – Laurie M. (Clay) Wiedner, Highland, IL

Daughter – Patti L. (Blake) Kohlbrecher, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Sarah (Alex) Nothnagel

Grandchild – Lorne Wiedner

Grandchild – Stanfa Wiedner

Grandchild – Michael Wiedner

Grandchild – Christopher Wiedner

Grandchild – Gunner Kohlbrecher

Grandchild – Gavin Kohlbrecher

Grandchild – Galen Kohlbrecher

Brother – Norbert (Betty) Buehne, Aviston, IL

Sister – Lorene Rehkemper, Breese, IL

Brother – Eugene (Special Friend Ceil Miller) Buehne, St. Rose, IL

Brother-in-law – Ron Moss, Highland, IL

Nieces and Nephews – Many

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Lawrence N. Buehne – Died 1/19/79

Mother – Mary G. Buehne, nee Kampwerth – Died 11/17/85

Sister – Lucille Thole – Died 3/13/2010

Sister – Esther Thole – Died 3/25/2017

Sister – Carol J. Moss – Died 7/18/1976

Sister In-law – Regina Buehne

Sister In-law – Geraldine Buehne

Brother-in-law – Louis Thole

Brother-in-law – Edmund Thole

Brother-in-law – Eugene Rehkemper

Nephew – Richard Thole

Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law – Oliver (Mary) Luber

Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law – Howard (Gay) Luber

Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law – Ralph (Alberta) Luber

Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law – Katherine (John) Loelz

Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law – Gladys (Clarence) Windsor

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, March 23, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Southern Missions or St. Paul Edcational Foundation.