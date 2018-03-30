James R. Kerwin, age 73 of Carlyle, passed away at Odin Healthcare Center on Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Mr. Kerwin was born in Breese on August 11, 1944, a son of the late Edgar R. and Effie G. (Hooten) Kerwin. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Carlyle and was a veteran of the United State Air Force, Army, and the National Guard. Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Kerwin is survived by his children – Steve Kerwin and wife Shelly of Carlyle, Laura Worker and husband Joe of O’Fallon, Illinois, Patrick Kerwin and significant other Jen Tracy of Oakville, Missouri, and Brian Kerwin of Carlyle; 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; 2 brothers – Bob Kerwin and Gregory Kerwin; and a sister-in-law – Sue Kerwin.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his siblings – Bill Kerwin, Linda Kantner and husband Vince, Mary Lee, and Dorothy Jean Crawshaw.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment with military honors will follow at Posey Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Friday, April 6 from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and on Saturday from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Kerwin are suggested to his family and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.zierenfuneralhome.com.