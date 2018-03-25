Jennifer P. “Jenny” Becker, 38, of Carlyle, died Friday, March 23, 2018 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

Ms. Becker was born February 26, 1980 in Belleville, a daughter of Gerald and Dianne, nee Rensing, Becker of Bartelso.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son, Jayden Becker; brother, Bradley (Dawn) Becker of Bartelso; nephews, Grant, Bennett, and Vance Becker; special friend, Torrence Carlson of Carlyle; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph and Leona, nee Kruep, Rensing and Bernard and Adele, nee Voss, Becker.

Jenny formerly worked at Covered in Chocolate and was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Cecilia Cemetery, Bartelso.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 27, 2018 from 12:00-1:45 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso.

Memorials may be made to an education fund for her son Jayden (checks may be made to Dianne Becker) and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home who is serving the Becker family.

