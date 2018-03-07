Jeremy T. Hilling, 41, of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Troy, IL.

Jeremy was born on June 19, 1976, to Lindell and Andrea (nee Wair) Hilling, in Springfield, MO. On November 19, 2005, he married Jennifer Meridith at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL and Knights of Columbus Council 1580, Highland, IL. Jeremy worked with his father Lindell at Blind Quest for the last 14 years.

Jeremy was a wonderful husband, father and son. He was committed to his family, and participated in his kid’s activities. He was a kind, caring person who never knew a stranger. Jeremy was good hearted and loved to be around people, making friends with everyone he encountered. He was a very hard working man with a great smile. He loved his nieces and nephews and all of his extended family. Jeremy was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Hilling, Highland, IL; children, Lucas and Ava Hilling, Highland, IL; parents, Andrea Hilling, Fairview Heights, IL and Lindell (Deb) Hilling, Troy, IL; brother, Matt (Carrie) Hilling, Troy, IL; step-brothers, Trevor (Anne) Nickerson, Edwardsville, IL, Taylor (Rachel) Nickerson, St. Louis, MO; godchild and nephew, Daniel Hilling; special niece, Megan (fiancé, Colton Boike) Hensiek; in-laws, Mary Lou and Jim W. Meridith, Mary (Mark) Tuzik, Jim (Denise) Meridith, Ann (Randy) Kleinmann, John (Jill) Meridith, Rose Keppler, John Keppler; nieces and nephews, Cory, Casey, Alex, Rosie, Tyler, Emily, Jimmy, Sophia, Mackenzie, Matthew, Meridith, Jake and Justin; many Cousins, Aunts & Uncles.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul School.

Visitation: Friday, March 9, 2018, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, and Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 8:00 to 9:30 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, March 10, 2018, 10:00 am, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL