Jimmie R. Laws, age 90, of Greenville, formerly of Keyesport passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on April 2, 1927 in Keyesport, the son of Earl and Mabel (Mills) Laws. He married Lillian Brandt on May 31, 1968, and she survives in Greenville.

In addition to his wife he survived by two daughters: Earlene (Fadi) Zomot, Meta (Jeff) Fry; five grandchildren: Melissa and Megan Zomot, Alicia (friend Brian) Granito, Charlie (Jenni) Fry, Tiffany (Scott) Gaffner; five great grandchildren: Aurelia Granito, Dominic Granito, Lilly Fry, Jonathan Fry, Louis Gaffner; Brother, Chester (Paula) Laws; Sister-in-law: Jan Laws; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Laws was preceded in death by his mother and father, a brother, David Laws and a sister, Doris (Ray) Ronat.

Jimmie was a veteran of the United States Navy, he served on the USN LST 379 in the Pacific Theater during World War II, and after the war ended he was part of the occupation forces in Japan. Once he returned home he owned and operated Laws Sand & Gravel in Keyesport as well as Laws Trucking. He was a lifetime member of the Carlyle VFW and a member of the Keyesport American Legion.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until the time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

Memorials made in memory of Jimmie are suggested to Bond County Hospice and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

