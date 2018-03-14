John “Jack” William Lile, age 65, passed away 7:35 a.m. Saturday, March 10, 2018 at the Veteran’s Home in Quincy, Illinois peacefully in his sleep.

Funeral services will be held privately. Mr. Lile was a Vietnam Veteran, there will be a public military honors held at a later date.

Jack was born in Highland, Illinois on September 14, 1952. He grew up in Greenville, attended the local schools and Greenville High School. Jack enlisted in the United States Army January 21, 1970. He served during the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged December 22, 1971. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 stars and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 devices.

After Vietnam, Jack returned back to Greenville and worked for Olin Corporation in East Alton, Illinois. Throughout his life, he enjoyed pool and chess and anything to do with Elvis Presley and/or John Wayne.

Surviving is his sons: Marc F. Lile and his wife Katherine and Matthew Lile. A daughter from his marriage to Linda Murphy; Lisa Manhart and husband Phil. Also surviving is a brother Tommy Lile and wife Susan, brother Larry Lile and wife Debbie; 9 grandchildren: Samantha, Trevor, Gavin, Gabriel, Julianna, Brayden, Kevin, Abigail and Olivia.

Jack was preceded in death by his father Tommy Robert Lile, mother Mary Elizabeth Lile and sister Mary.