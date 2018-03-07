John P. “Ock” Schumacher, age 55, of Shiloh and formerly of Trenton, died Monday, March 5, 2018.

Mr. Schumacher was born March 18, 1962 in Highland, a son of Pete and Irene, nee Huelsmann, Schumacher of Trenton.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by siblings, Joe (Pam) Schumacher of Highland and Jan Puscian of St. Louis; nephews, Garett (Chelsea), Ryan, and Blake Schumacher; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Cyril and Ann, nee Heiman) Huelsmann and Joseph and Bernadine, nee Schrage, Schumacher; step-grandmother, Vera, nee Stein, Voellinger-Schumacher; uncles and aunts, David Huelsmann, Emma Huelsmann, Sylvester and Rose Schumacher, and Eugene and Dorothy Horstmann; and cousins, Paul Horstmann, Don Schumacher, Allan Horstmann, and Galen Huelsmann.

Ock graduated in 1980 from Mater Dei Catholic High School in Breese where he lettered in baseball and cross country and was a member of the 1979 cross country team that qualified for the state finals. He attended Kaskaskia College in Centralia and later graduated in 1986 from SIUC with a bachelor degree in criminal justice. Officer Schumacher began his service with the St. Clair County Probation Department on February 1, 1986 and he received the IL Probation and Court Services Association Distinguished Award in October 1, 1999 and also received the IL Probation and Court Services Association Robert E. Burdine Probation Officer of the Year Award on November 3, 2011.

John graduated from the Al Sommers Professional Umpiring School in Florida and enjoyed officiating sports of all ages. He umpired Clinton County League Baseball and was an IHSA umpire and referee for 35 years. Ock was recognized this February by the Trenton Knights of Columbus 7th grade basketball tournament for his dedication to refereeing the event for many, many years. John had the honor of throwing out the first pitch in 2016 at the St. Louis Cardinals game even though he has been a San Diego Padres fan since he was young.

He was also very involved in his community as a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton, serving as the Past President of the Trenton Jaycees where he achieved district President of the Year, joined the Trenton Knights of Columbus Council 2932 in March of 1980 and served as Grand Knight for three different terms. Ock also served on the Illinois Knights of Columbus State Convention Committee for three conventions and was awarded the highest individual state Knights of Columbus award, the State Medallion in 2002 by State Deputy William Spainhour.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 9, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Joseph Rascher and Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Trenton.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 8, 2018 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Friday, March 9, 2018 from 8:30-10:15 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Trenton. There will be a Knights of Columbus prayer service at 7:30 Thursday evening at the church

Memorials may be made to Mater Dei High School, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, Gateway Drug Treatment Center, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, or Trenton Legion Post 778 Baseball and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main, Trenton, IL 62293 who is serving the Schumacher family.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com