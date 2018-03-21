Joyce Ann Neumann Mayer, age 48 of Norman, OK, formerly of north of Mulberry Grove, ILL, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 16, 2018 in Norman Regional Medical Center. Memorials in Joyce’s memory may be made to the Mulberry grove First responders and the Fire Department. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Mulberry Grove.

Joyce Ann Neumann, the daughter of Marilyn E Nolan Neumann and Eldon H. Neumann, was born on July 21, 1969 in Granite City, Illinois. Joyce grew up on the farm north of Mulberry Grove and attended the Smithboro School and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School in 1987. Joyce graduated from Hickey Business College in St. Louis, MO. She worked for Mark Qumo a lawyer in Kansas City, MO. before going to the Innonce Project at the Missouri School of Law where she was an administrative Assistant, most recently working as a Legan Assistant for the Innonce Project at the Oklahoma City University Law School. She was very passionate about her work. Joyce enjoyed the farm, camping and herbs.

Joyce is survived by her Mother Marilyn Neumann of Mulberry Grove, Aunt Beverly Gum of Greenville, Aunt Harriet (Ralph) McDonald of the Ozarks, and several cousins.

Joyce is preceded in death by her father Eldon Neumann in 2005, Maternal Grandparents Milton & Mildred Nolan, Paternal Grandparents Harry & Mabel Neumann.