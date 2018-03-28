Leo B. Painter, 80, of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Highland, IL.

Leo was born December 31, 1937, to Leo W. and Vera (nee Klanke) Painter. On June 7, 1959, he married Katherine Ann Mahramas in Canonsburg, PA.

He was a Member of the Masons & Shriners and Past Grand Master of the St. Louis Lodge. Leo was a firefighter for the city of Fenton, MO and Director on Normandy Fire District Board. He served as President of North Central County Fire Alarm. Leo worked for several companies in book publishing for 40 years, including McGraw Hill, Von Hoffmann Press, Inc. and J.B. Lippincott Publishing. He followed his son through all of his sporting events and then his grand-daughters events as they grew. He was a huge St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and St. Louis Blues Hockey fan.

Leo is survived by his wife, Katherine Painter, Highland, IL; son, Harry (Lee Ann) Painter, Highland, IL; granddaughters, Shayna L. and Kallie A. Painter, Highland, IL; sister-in-law, Audrey Painter .

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo W. and Vera Painter; brothers, Harry R. Painter and Olin R. Painter.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.

Visitation: Friday, March 30, 2018, from 4:00 to 8:00 pm and Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 8:00 – 11:00 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 11:00 am at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Fr. Pat Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Interment: Highland City Cemetery

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL