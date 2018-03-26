Linette Maedge, age 89 of Marine, IL, died Friday, March 23, 2018, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Thursday, November 01, 1928, in Marine, IL, the daughter of Lorenz and Florence (nee Schmidt) Kolm.

On Sunday, November 27, 1949, she married Burnell E. Maedge at Marine E & R Church – Marine, IL, who passed away on Thursday, June 05, 2014.

She was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine; Alpha Delta Kappa Teachers’ Sorority; Edwardsville Zonta Club; McKendree Writers’ Association; Unity Chapter #403 Order of the Eastern Star (servinig many years as organist and Worthy Matron in 1972)..

She was born and raised in Marine, IL; attended Marine public school and graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1946. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in 1960 from McKendree College and a Master degree in education in 1965 from the University of Illinois Urbana. For 30 years, she was employed in the Edwardsville School District, 13 years as a secretary for Superintendents, E. L. Alexander and Gordon Dodds; 17 years as a teacher in the elementary grades, at Columbus and N.O. Nelson schools. During her teaching tenure, she served as Director of the Program for Gifted Children, a state-sponsored program, and authored curricula for Gifted Students in the Edwardsville Demonstration Center. She was an active member in the Marine United Church of Christ, serving over the years as church president and representative on various committees of the Illinois South Conference. She donated many hours of Christian service to nursing home visitations, Prayer Circle activities, Hitz Home assistance and auxiliary projects of United Church Neighborhood Houses. She was also a participant in her church’s musical program, serving as choir member, soloist and as a member of the Ensemble (a women’s vocal trio).

Survivors include:

Sister – Ione K. (Rev. Dr. George E.) Pence, Edwardsville, IL

Brother – Lorenz D. “Larry” Kolm, Belleville, IL

Brother-in-law – Robert H. Maedge, Lena, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Lorenz Kolm – Died 7/26/1971

Mother – Florence — Kolm (nee Schmidt) – Died 4/24/1986

Husband – Burnell E. Maedge – Died 6/5/2014.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at United Church of Christ of Marine, Marine, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 29, 2018, at United Church of Christ of Marine, Marine, IL, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Church of Christ of Marine.