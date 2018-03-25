Lloyd E. “Jiggs” West, age 88 of Keyesport, passed away on Friday, March 23, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

Mr. West was born on April 20, 1929, in Irishtown Township, a son of the late Christopher and Fannie (Harris) West. He married Mary M. Belcher at the Tamalco Christian Church on June 15, 1956, and she preceded him in death on October 16, 2013.

Mr. West is survived by 2 sons – Sheldon West of O’Fallon, Missouri and Bob West of Springfield, Illinois; 5 grandchildren – David West, Kayla Adomako and husband Kwabena, Joel Austin and wife Amanda, Zachary Christensen and Brady Christensen; and 2 sisters-in-law – Charlotte Litzenburg and Sue Ann Wilcox and husband Ron.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and his siblings – Harold West and wife Betty, Bernice Gum and husband Elvin, Paul West and wife Amy, Horace William “Bill” West and wife Peg, and Robert West.

Mr. West served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Boxer during the Korean War. After his time in the Navy, he attended barber college and worked as a barber. He then served in the United States Air Force Reserves as a jet engine technician for 22 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant. Jiggs was a member of the Tamalco Christian Church, a member and Past Commander of the Carlyle V.F.W., a member of the Keyesport American Legion Scott Lodge #79 A.F.&A.M., and the Keyesport Odd Fellows.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Tamalco Christian Church. Military honors will be rendered at McKendree Chapel Cemetery near Keyesport. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Monday, March 26, 2018, from 4:00 – 8:00 P.M. and at Tamalco Christian Church on Tuesday from 9:00 – 11:00 A.M. In lieu of other gifts, the family suggests memorial donations to Tamalco Christian Church or to Bond County Christian Service Camp and will be received at Zieren Funeral Home.

