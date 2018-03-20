Marcus F. “Mike” Nagel, age 94 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born on Tuesday, January 15, 1924, in Highland, IL, the son of Lawrence and Edna (nee Koch) Nagel.

On Saturday, November 26, 1949, he married Bernette W. Nagel (nee Henrichs) at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, who passed away on January 25, 2007.

He was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL and a member of American Legion Post #439, Highland, IL.

Mike was born and grew up in Highland, IL. He was a graduate of St. Paul High School in 1942. He served with the Marchant Marines for 2 years before joining the U.S. Army. He was on active duty with the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1948. He worked as a tool and die maker at Highland Machine for 35 years, retiring in 1989. After his retirement, he volunteered, driving for Helvetia Township ride program. He enjoyed auto racing and playing cards, especially Pinochle and Poker. He and his wife spent over 20 years vacationing in Florida always for the Daytona 500 Race.

Survivors include:

Son – Donald R. (Lourdes “Lou”) Nagel, Maryville, IL

Son – Dennis J. (Diane) Nagel, Tucson, AZ

Grandchild – Ian R. (Christina) Bold, Millstadt, IL

Grandchild – Elizabeth A. (Chad) Siegert, Flower Mound, TX

Grandchild – K.C. (Brianne) Berg, Longmont, CO

Great Grandchild – Alec R. Bold, Millstadt, IL

Great Grandchild – Kailey C. Bold, Millstadt, IL

Great Grandchild – Isabel G. Siegert, Flower Mound, TX

Great Grandchild – William P. Siegert, Flower Mound, TX

Great Grandchild – Kesava Q. Berg, Lafayette, CO

Brother – Gerald (Doris) Nagel, Texas

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Lawrence M. Nagel – Died 3/22/1955

Mother – Edna L. Nagel, nee Koch – Died 3/02/1982

Wife – Bernette W. Nagel, nee Henrichs – Died 1/25/2007

Sister – Lorean R. Zobrist – Died 10/21/2003

Brother – Vincent P. Nagel – Died 2/11/1993

Brother – Wilfred L. Nagel – Died 10/13/2002

Brother – Lawrence J. Nagel – Died 5/21/2012

Sister – Infant Nagel (twin to Marcus) – Died 1924

Brother – Harvey J. Nagel – Died 7/30/2001

Sister – Marion Nagel – Died 8/25/2016

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, March 23, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 23, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Rev. Father Pat G. Jakel, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.