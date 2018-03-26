Mary Lee Kovach, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Friday, March 23, 2018, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

She was born October 22, 1930, in Pocahontas, IL, the daughter of Othmar and Mary (nee Feehan) Long.

On June 16, 1956, she married Eugene “Popeye” Kovach at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Pocahontas, IL. He passed away on November 04, 2014.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church. She was also a member of Member of the former St. Ann Altar Society ; VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 5694.

Mary Lee was born and grew up in Pocahontas where she was a 1948 graduate if Pocahontas High School. After graduating she worked for Frisco RR in St. Louis until 1958. She and her husband operated Kovach Electric and LJL Equipment for 30 years. She and her family moved to Highland in 1964. She and her family enjoyed snowmobiling at their home in Boulder Junction, WI. Her children and grandchildren were very significant to her life.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Laura A. (Harry Wilkes) Kovach, Huntington Beach, CA

Daughter – Jan M. (Dennis) Trobaugh, Highland, IL

Daughter – Lynn F. Kovach-Kohlbrecher, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Michael A. Trobaugh, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Sarah M. Trobaugh (Fiancee Josh Vaughan), Highland, IL

Grandchild – Harley L. Kohlbrecher, Highland, IL

Sister – Margaret (Harry) Zediker, Collinsville, IL

She was preceded in death by :

Father – Othmar J. Long – Died 2/11/1972

Mother – Mary A. Long, nee Feehan – Died 8/19/1984

Husband – Eugene “Popeye” Kovach – Died 11/4/2014

Sister – Catherine A. Zika – Died9/28/1986

Sister – Edna J. Long – Died 10/18/2016

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Saint Paul Catholic Church in Highland, IL, with Father Pat G. Jakel officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or VFW Ladies Auxiliary.