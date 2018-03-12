Norbert J. “Hants” Knebel, age 92 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, March 12, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.
He was born on Thursday, September 17, 1925, in Pierron, IL, the son of Osmar and Emma (nee Luber) Knebel.
On Tuesday, April 18, 1950, he married Alice C. Knebel nee Beeble at Stuttgart Catholic Church, Stuttgart, AR, who passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2001.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL; Laborer’s Local #100 – E. St. Louis, IL; Jamestown Coon Hunters; Pierron Improvement Club (P.I.C. Park).
Norbert “Hants” was born and grew up on the family farm south of Pierron in Bond County. He farmed east of Pierron and worked for Laborer’s Local #100 for many years. He was a Laborer until he retired.Norbert “Hants” played for the Millersburg Wolves baseball team for thirteen years primarily behind the plate. He stayed near a 400 average for 3 years. Not only did he have great hand eye coordination but was legendary for his strength. At the tender age of 16 years old he won the Bond County Wood Chopping contest, powering through 8″ of solid hickory in the record time of 1 minute and 7 seconds. Always up for some good competition, Hants was a member of the Knebel Welding Horseshoe team for 7 years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal’s Baseball fan. He loved Coyote hunting. He enjoyed going to auctions and tinkering with stuff.
Survivors include:
Son – Charles W. “Chuck” (Karen) Knebel, Cabet, AR
Son – Edward J. “Eddie” Knebel, Pierron, IL
Son – Dennis M. “Denny” (Beth) Knebel, Pocahontas, IL
Daughter – Connie M. (Bill) Kircher, Pocahontas, IL
Daughter – Kathleen S. (Richard) Shultz, Dallas, TX
Daughter – Donna L. Frey, Pocahontas, IL
Daughter – Mary A. (Mike) Curry, Pocahontas, IL
Grandchild – Laurie (Todd) Grawe
Grandchild – Mark (Chrissy) Kircher
Grandchild – Brandon (Ashley) Kircher
Grandchild – Cody (Katie) Kircher
Grandchild – Robin (Eric Hahn) Knebel
Grandchild – Bill (Kristy) Knebel, Jr.
Grandchild – Nick (Erica) Knebel
Grandchild – Michelle (Todd) Busch
Grandchild – Zachary Knebel
Grandchild – Shannon (Matt) Chase
Grandchild – Chuck (Lara) Knebel, Jr.
Grandchild – Richard Shultz
Grandchild – Allen Shultz
Grandchild – Matthew Shultz
Grandchild – Lee (Casie) Fuqua
Grandchild – Lindsey (Mike) Hart
Grandchild – Jacob Frey
Grandchild – Jodi Frey
Grandchild – David (Nicole) Knebel
Grandchild – Randy (Zoe) Knebel
Grandchild – Kevin Knebel
Grandchild – Dylan Knebel
Grandchild – Drew Knebel
Grandchild – Ryan (Tammy) Curry
Grandchild – Sarah Curry
Great Grandchild – Jordyn Grawe
Great Grandchild – Lacey Grawe
Great Grandchild – Mikalyn Hart
Great Grandchild – Madisyn Hart
Great Grandchild – Travis Hart
Great Grandchild – Emma Hart
Great Grandchild – Iris Hart
Great Grandchild – Erica Shultz
Great Grandchild – Sarah Shultz
Great Grandchild – Alexis Leihser
Great Grandchild – Sasha Busch
Great Grandchild – Samantha Busch
Great Grandchild – Grant Knebel
Great Grandchild – Zach Linhart/Fuqua
Great Grandchild – Peyton Fuqua
Great Grandchild – Ava Curry
Great Grandchild – Drake Curry
Great Grandchild – Owen Kircher
Great Grandchild – Colin Kircher
Great Grandchild – Cole Knebel
Great Grandchild – Brody Knebel
Great Grandchild – Annalee Chase
Great Grandchild – Avery Chase
Great Grandchild – Allison Knebel
Great Grandchild – Paige Knebel
Great Grandchild – Nori Kircher
Great Grandchild – Kali Kircher
Great Grandchild – Shelby Knebel
Great Grandchild – Rose Knebel
Brother – Delmar (Loretta) Knebel, Pierron, IL
Sister – Shirley (Herb) Weis, Saint Jacob, IL.
He was preceded in death by:
Father – Osmar Knebel
Mother – Emma C. Knebel, nee Luber
Wife – Alice C. Knebel, nee Beeble – Died 5/19/2001
Son – William N. “Bill” Knebel – Died 9/18/2008
Son – Gary A. Knebel – Died 6/19/1969 at age 12
Children – Three Infants
Great Grandchild – Adam Hahn – Died 12/08/2007
Great Grandchild – Gracie Chase – Died 12/24/2009
Sister – Antoinette M. Knebel – Died 3/12/1959
Brother – Wilbert “Willie” Knebel – Died 12/06/2010
Brother – Clifford Knebel – Died in 1946
Brother – Orville Knebel – Died 11/03/1994
Brother – Harvey Knebel – Died 2/23/2003
Brother – Jesse Knebel – Died 1/04/2006
Sister – Gladys C. Tebbe – Died 12/06/2017.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Fr. Scott A. Snider, Pastor, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL, officiating.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, or Masses.