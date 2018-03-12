Norbert J. “Hants” Knebel, age 92 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, March 12, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born on Thursday, September 17, 1925, in Pierron, IL, the son of Osmar and Emma (nee Luber) Knebel.

On Tuesday, April 18, 1950, he married Alice C. Knebel nee Beeble at Stuttgart Catholic Church, Stuttgart, AR, who passed away on Saturday, May 19, 2001.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL; Laborer’s Local #100 – E. St. Louis, IL; Jamestown Coon Hunters; Pierron Improvement Club (P.I.C. Park).

Norbert “Hants” was born and grew up on the family farm south of Pierron in Bond County. He farmed east of Pierron and worked for Laborer’s Local #100 for many years. He was a Laborer until he retired.Norbert “Hants” played for the Millersburg Wolves baseball team for thirteen years primarily behind the plate. He stayed near a 400 average for 3 years. Not only did he have great hand eye coordination but was legendary for his strength. At the tender age of 16 years old he won the Bond County Wood Chopping contest, powering through 8″ of solid hickory in the record time of 1 minute and 7 seconds. Always up for some good competition, Hants was a member of the Knebel Welding Horseshoe team for 7 years. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal’s Baseball fan. He loved Coyote hunting. He enjoyed going to auctions and tinkering with stuff.

Survivors include:

Son – Charles W. “Chuck” (Karen) Knebel, Cabet, AR

Son – Edward J. “Eddie” Knebel, Pierron, IL

Son – Dennis M. “Denny” (Beth) Knebel, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Connie M. (Bill) Kircher, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Kathleen S. (Richard) Shultz, Dallas, TX

Daughter – Donna L. Frey, Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Mary A. (Mike) Curry, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Laurie (Todd) Grawe

Grandchild – Mark (Chrissy) Kircher

Grandchild – Brandon (Ashley) Kircher

Grandchild – Cody (Katie) Kircher

Grandchild – Robin (Eric Hahn) Knebel

Grandchild – Bill (Kristy) Knebel, Jr.

Grandchild – Nick (Erica) Knebel

Grandchild – Michelle (Todd) Busch

Grandchild – Zachary Knebel

Grandchild – Shannon (Matt) Chase

Grandchild – Chuck (Lara) Knebel, Jr.

Grandchild – Richard Shultz

Grandchild – Allen Shultz

Grandchild – Matthew Shultz

Grandchild – Lee (Casie) Fuqua

Grandchild – Lindsey (Mike) Hart

Grandchild – Jacob Frey

Grandchild – Jodi Frey

Grandchild – David (Nicole) Knebel

Grandchild – Randy (Zoe) Knebel

Grandchild – Kevin Knebel

Grandchild – Dylan Knebel

Grandchild – Drew Knebel

Grandchild – Ryan (Tammy) Curry

Grandchild – Sarah Curry

Great Grandchild – Jordyn Grawe

Great Grandchild – Lacey Grawe

Great Grandchild – Mikalyn Hart

Great Grandchild – Madisyn Hart

Great Grandchild – Travis Hart

Great Grandchild – Emma Hart

Great Grandchild – Iris Hart

Great Grandchild – Erica Shultz

Great Grandchild – Sarah Shultz

Great Grandchild – Alexis Leihser

Great Grandchild – Sasha Busch

Great Grandchild – Samantha Busch

Great Grandchild – Grant Knebel

Great Grandchild – Zach Linhart/Fuqua

Great Grandchild – Peyton Fuqua

Great Grandchild – Ava Curry

Great Grandchild – Drake Curry

Great Grandchild – Owen Kircher

Great Grandchild – Colin Kircher

Great Grandchild – Cole Knebel

Great Grandchild – Brody Knebel

Great Grandchild – Annalee Chase

Great Grandchild – Avery Chase

Great Grandchild – Allison Knebel

Great Grandchild – Paige Knebel

Great Grandchild – Nori Kircher

Great Grandchild – Kali Kircher

Great Grandchild – Shelby Knebel

Great Grandchild – Rose Knebel

Brother – Delmar (Loretta) Knebel, Pierron, IL

Sister – Shirley (Herb) Weis, Saint Jacob, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Osmar Knebel

Mother – Emma C. Knebel, nee Luber

Wife – Alice C. Knebel, nee Beeble – Died 5/19/2001

Son – William N. “Bill” Knebel – Died 9/18/2008

Son – Gary A. Knebel – Died 6/19/1969 at age 12

Children – Three Infants

Great Grandchild – Adam Hahn – Died 12/08/2007

Great Grandchild – Gracie Chase – Died 12/24/2009

Sister – Antoinette M. Knebel – Died 3/12/1959

Brother – Wilbert “Willie” Knebel – Died 12/06/2010

Brother – Clifford Knebel – Died in 1946

Brother – Orville Knebel – Died 11/03/1994

Brother – Harvey Knebel – Died 2/23/2003

Brother – Jesse Knebel – Died 1/04/2006

Sister – Gladys C. Tebbe – Died 12/06/2017.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Fr. Scott A. Snider, Pastor, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Pierron, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, or Masses.