Orlean B. Hosto, age 92 of Alhambra, IL, died Sunday, March 04, 2018, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, February 22, 1926, in Hornsby, IL, the

daughter of Herman and Clara (nee Boehme) Franke.

On Saturday, September 23, 1944, she married Gilbert W. Hosto.

She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL; Salem UCC Women’s Guild; Anti Theft Assoc.; Ladies Auxiliary-Alhambra Vol. Fire Dept.; Home & Community Education; Leef Senior Citizens; Alhambra Community Club-all of Alhambra..

Born at Hornsby, IL; grew up on the family farm at Gillespie, IL. Prior to marriage she worked as a milk tester throughout Madison County. After marriage they moved NE of Alhambra; where they owned and operated a grain and dairy farm. She was very active helping on the farm and raising a family. In 1976 she began working at Hitz Home, Alhambra, as a manager of house keeping; she retired after 25 years in 2001. For many years she and her husband were very active helping charitable organizations by frying fish and chicken. She enjoyed flower gardens, gardening, Pinochle, Yahtzee, being outside and Hummingbirds,

Survivors include:

Daughter – Gloria K. Hartmann, Alhambra, IL

Daughter – Vivian L. Hosto, Alhambra, IL

Son – Terry B. (significant other-Rhonnie Schaaf) Hosto, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Nicole (fiance-Nathan) Hosto, Staunton, IL

Grandchild – Colby (Alyssa) Hosto, Worden, IL

Grandchild – Sasha (fiance-Alex) Hosto, Greenville, IL

Great Grandchild – Kylia

Great Grandchild – Carter

Great Grandchild – Mariah

Brother – Orville (Bernean) Franke, Gillespie, IL

Sister – Geneva (Wendell) Armour, Carlinville, IL

Sister In-law – Doris McGuire, Granite City, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Herman Franke

Mother – Clara Franke (nee Boehme)

Husband – Gilbert W. Hosto – Died 7/29/2005

Son – Lonnie L. Hosto (infant).

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 08, 2018, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 08, 2018, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL., with John Mindrup – Assistant Pastor, Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Salem Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hitz Home or Donor’s Choice.