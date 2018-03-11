Patsy A. Goodin age 87 of Smithboro, passed away at 7:22 p.m. Thursday March 8, 2018 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville with her family at her side. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday March 13, 2018 at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Rev. Randy Whitehead officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Noffsinger Cemetery, For those who desire memorials in Patsy’s memory may be made to Volunteers for Veterans or to St. Jude’s.

Patsy Ann Shultz, the daughter of Thomas Robert Shultz and Frances Lorina Ellen Hall Shultz, was born on September 28, 1930 in St. Louis, MO. Patsy was raised near Woburn moving to Smithboro in her youth where she attended one room country schools including Union, Mahle, Smithboro and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School with the class of 1948. Patsy and Harry A. Goodin were united in marriage on March 19, 1949 in Morganfield, KY and enjoyed over 58 years together before his death on January 30, 2008. After raising her family Patsy worked for Shoppers Center, Midwest Commodoties and Majestic Draperies and DeMoulins Brothers Cap and Gown.

Patsy is survived by her seven children: H. Bruce (Jean deceased) Goodin of Donnellson, Kathy Ann(Darrell deceased) Smith near Coffeen, Patsy Jean (Special friend Elvin Barackman) Barackman of Keyesport, Terri Gail (Paul deceased)Stanton of Hillsboro, Sara Jane (Special friend Bob Miller) Goodin of Fillmore, Rose (Mike) Bare of Greenville, Abby (Gary) Blackburn, of Coffeen, 12 grandchildren, Traci (Andy) Hetzel, Wendy (Del) Reeves, H. Curtis Goodin, Tricia (Brian) Rich, Tony Stanton, Shannon (Rebecca) Zumwalt, Chad Zumwalt, Cassie Zumwalt, Jonathan (Brittany) Bare, Zachary Bare, Ashley (Brian) Shaw, and Jena (engaged to Brennen Kershaw) Blackburn, and 16 great grandchildren: Gabrilla, Savannah, Matthew, Alex, Samantha, K.C., Hunter, Carissa, Macie, Alexxus, Tristen, Cameron, Austin, Garrett, Trent, and Reid.

Patsy is also survived by her siblings including: Robert Shultz of Florida, Ellen (Melvin) Tedrick, of Smithboro, Judy (Tom deceased) Koontz of Smithboro and a host of nieces and nephews.

Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harry, sisters Betty Rainey, Jane Ellsworth, G.J. Shultz in infancy, and three grandchildren: Jennifer Goodin, Alia Stanton, and Brandon Bare.