Raymond C. “Ray” Foster of Wentzville, MO, formerly of Alhambra, IL, passed Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the age of 51.

Beloved husband of 27 years to Jacqueline A. “Jackie” Foster, nee Kendall; cherished son of Lois Foster, nee Kenner and the late Charles R. Foster – Died 9/14/2002; dear brother of Melinda (Michael) Clark of Foristell, MO and Clifford Woodall of North Dakota; loving uncle of Mike Dedmon, Todd Woodall, Amanda Brink, and Alex Kendall; and beloved friend and relative to many others. Ray is also survived by his feline companions Taylor and Skeeter.

Ray graduated from Highland High School in 1984 then with his bachelor’s from SIUE before becoming the Director of Facilities for Taco Bell. He was known to be a true handy man, having earned the title of “Mr. Fix It” from his family. Ray also enjoyed scuba diving and shooting Craps at the casinos. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society or Partners 4 Pets in Ray’s honor.

Services:

First visitation at Baue, 3950 W. Clay St., St. Charles, MO on Thursday, March 29 from 4-8 p.m. Second visitation at Dauderman Mortuary, 609 E. Main St., Alhambra on Friday, March 30 from 9-11 a.m. Funeral Service at Dauderman Mortuary on Friday, March 30 at 11 a.m. with John Mindrop, Assistant Pastor, Salem United Church of Christ, Alhambra, IL, officiating. Interment will be at Salem Cemetery, Alhambra, IL.