Richard Dale Clayton, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, February 21, 2018, at Shawnee Mission Health Center in Shawnee Mission, KS.

He was born July 04, 1930, in Old Ripley, IL, the son of Vera Clayton.

On December 26, 1953, he married Marjory Ellen Hicks at Highland, IL. She passed away on Friday, April 28, 2017.

He was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ. He was also a member of Highland Rotary Club; Gordon Masonic Lodge #473 AF&AM Pocahontas; Scottish Rite Bodies of Belleville, IL; Ainad Temple AAONMS of East St. Louis; Carpenters Local #1535; Ducks Unlimited; IL Nurseryman’s Association.

Richard Dale Clayton, a life-long resident of the Grantfork, IL area, died on February 21, 2018 while visiting his daughter in Kansas City. Richard was born in Old Ripley, IL, reared in Pocahontas, IL and graduated from Pocahontas High School. He served in the US Marine Corps. He attended Southern Illinois University for two years. He was a bridge and building construction superintendent for most of his life – building 32 bridges across southern Illinois. [A dedication is planned for the Spring of 2018 – naming the bridge he build for IL State Route 160 over the I-70 highway between Grantfork and Highland.] Richard kept busy “in the back 40” rearing children and also a menagerie of hunting dogs, pheasants, quail, rabbits, bantam chickens, Hereford cattle and his childrens’ horses. He and his wife started Chipwood Acres Nursery – Rich attended Belleville Area College to study Horticultural and Landscape Design for the business. They retired, again, in 2011. An avid hunter, he loved trips to Idaho, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming with friends and his Labrador dogs. Marge and Rich were constantly together – progressive dinners, casino bus tours, horse tracing, card playing, trips to Europe. His passion was propagating plants in his greenhouse – he was looking forward to Spring to start growing everything.

Survivors include :

Daughter – Patrice A. “Patty” (Chris) Lockwood, Lenexa, KS

Son – Warren D. (Robyn) Clayton, Saint Ann, MO

Grandchild – Matthew D. Clayton, Lansing, KS

Grandchild – Benjamin R. (Valerie) Clayton, Maryland Heights, MO

Grandchild – Curtis M. Jaeger, San Francisco, CA

Great Grandchild – Isaiah R. Clayton, Maryland Heights, MO

He was preceded in death by :

Step Father – Charles P. Cataveiu Sr. – Died 8/18/1982

Mother – Vera G. Catavieu nee Clayton – Died 6/13/1999

Maternal Grandparents – Frank (Elsie nee Rising) Clayton

Wife – Marjory E. Clayton nee Hicks – Died 4/28/2017

Sister – D. Jean Bade – Died 12/10/2004

Brother – Charles P. Cataveiu Jr. – Died 2/15/1959

Brother – Russell H. Cataveiu – Died 6/26/1955

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL .

Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Christopher W. Hill officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Worriors Foundation, Evangelical United Church of Christ, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Hoyleton Children’s Home.