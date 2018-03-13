Robert E. “Ed” Harpstrite, age 77 of Trenton, IL, died Monday, March 12, 2018, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

He was born November 16, 1940, in Highland, IL, the son of Harvey and Mildred (nee Hanke) Harpstrite.

On October 16, 1971, he married Sandra Kay Price at St. John United Church of Christ, Trenton, IL.

He was a member of Saint John United Church of Christ. He was also a member of Clinton County Fair Bureau and of Methodist Faith.

Ed was born in Highland, IL and grew up west of Trenton on the family farm. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1958. He served with the U.S. Army. After returning from the service, he started farming south of Trenton as Clint-Clair Farm with his brothers, Earl and Harvey. Harvey and Ed farmed until 2017. He enjoyed reading (non-fiction) and traveling when he had time. He was an International Harvester man. He also helped his son collect farm machinery toys.

Survivors include :

Wife – Sandra K. Harpstrite, nee Price, Trenton, IL

Son – Scott E. (Partner – Stephanie Knapik) Harpstrite, Saint Louis, MO

Brother – Earl Harpstrite, Monroe, WI

Brother – Harvey (Carol) Harpstrite, Trenton, IL

Sister – Martha Harpstrite, Jerseyville, IL

Sister – Mildred “Kay” Hapke, Sparta, IL

Brother – James R. (Partner – Barb Schmidt) Harpstrite, Trenton, IL

He was preceded in death by :

Father – Harvey R. Harpstrite – Died 12/20/1982

Mother – Mildred L. Harpstrite, nee Hanke – Died 12/02/1985

Brother – Thomas Harpstrite – Infant Died at Birth

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

There will be a gathering at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of St. Joseph’s Hospital Foundation.