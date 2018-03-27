Robert Lee Stich, age 75 of Mulberry Grove, Illinois passed away Monday, March 26, 2018 at his home in Mulberry Grove.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery with military honors by the Mulberry Grove American Legion Post #1180. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the Bond County Shriners.