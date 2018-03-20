William L. “Bill” Hoffstot, age 75 of Millersburg, IL, died Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Tuesday, February 02, 1943, Southern, MO, the son of Elma Louis and Golda Mae (nee Malloy) Hoffstot.

On Saturday, March 23, 1985, he married Rena O. Hoffstot nee Stanley at St. Jacob, IL, who survives.

He was a former member – Bluff City Lodge 660 (IAMAW).

Born at Southern Missouri; grew up at Granite City, IL and graduated from Granite City High School. He lived at St. Jacob, IL, for a short time and at Millersburg, IL, for over 33 years. He worked for B-Line Corp, Highland, IL, for 35 years. He enjoyed motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidsons, cars, NASCAR and anything with a motor. Family always came first.

Survivors include:

Wife – Rena O. Hoffstot, nee Stanley, Millersburg, IL

Daughter – Rosemarie (Tim) Carter, Bloomington, IL

Daughter – Barbara J. “Barbie” (Jeff) Emmert, Hudson, IL

Son – W. Justin Hoffstot, Millersburg, IL

Daughter – Cassandra R. “Cassie” (Ryan) Eddington, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Tiffani (Colin) Snyder

Grandchild – Tim (Kia) Christensen

Grandchild – Seth Emmert

Grandchild – Noel Emmert

Grandchild – Sadie Emmert

Grandchild – Payge Hemken

Grandchild – Alexandrea Hoffstot

Grandchild – Trinity Eddington

Grandchild – Josalene Kennedy

Grandchild – Rylan Eddington

Great Grandchild – Hayden Snyder

Great Grandchild – Emily Snyder

Great Grandchild – Liam Snyder

Great Grandchild – Baisley Christensen

Sister – Shirley Mae (Roger) Deltour, Burleson, TX.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – E. Louis Hoffstot

Mother – Golda Mae Hoffstot (nee Malloy).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family .