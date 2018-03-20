William L. “Bill” Hoffstot, age 75 of Millersburg, IL, died Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital in Saint Louis, MO.
He was born on Tuesday, February 02, 1943, Southern, MO, the son of Elma Louis and Golda Mae (nee Malloy) Hoffstot.
On Saturday, March 23, 1985, he married Rena O. Hoffstot nee Stanley at St. Jacob, IL, who survives.
He was a former member – Bluff City Lodge 660 (IAMAW).
Born at Southern Missouri; grew up at Granite City, IL and graduated from Granite City High School. He lived at St. Jacob, IL, for a short time and at Millersburg, IL, for over 33 years. He worked for B-Line Corp, Highland, IL, for 35 years. He enjoyed motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidsons, cars, NASCAR and anything with a motor. Family always came first.
Survivors include:
Wife – Rena O. Hoffstot, nee Stanley, Millersburg, IL
Daughter – Rosemarie (Tim) Carter, Bloomington, IL
Daughter – Barbara J. “Barbie” (Jeff) Emmert, Hudson, IL
Son – W. Justin Hoffstot, Millersburg, IL
Daughter – Cassandra R. “Cassie” (Ryan) Eddington, Pocahontas, IL
Grandchild – Tiffani (Colin) Snyder
Grandchild – Tim (Kia) Christensen
Grandchild – Seth Emmert
Grandchild – Noel Emmert
Grandchild – Sadie Emmert
Grandchild – Payge Hemken
Grandchild – Alexandrea Hoffstot
Grandchild – Trinity Eddington
Grandchild – Josalene Kennedy
Grandchild – Rylan Eddington
Great Grandchild – Hayden Snyder
Great Grandchild – Emily Snyder
Great Grandchild – Liam Snyder
Great Grandchild – Baisley Christensen
Sister – Shirley Mae (Roger) Deltour, Burleson, TX.
He was preceded in death by:
Father – E. Louis Hoffstot
Mother – Golda Mae Hoffstot (nee Malloy).
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Interment will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Family .