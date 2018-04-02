Adele F. Gerling, nee Book, 90, of Germantown, died Sunday, April 1, 2018 at Cedarhurst Assisted Living and Memory Care in Breese.

Mrs. Gerling was born January 25, 1928 in Albers, a daughter of the late Benedict and Anna, nee Luebke, Book.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ervin “Gabby” Gerling, whom she married September 28, 1948 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Albers and he died January 18, 2003; siblings, Ray Book and wife Alice, Dick Book and wife Mary, Ferd Book and wife Bernice, Lawrence Book and wife Martha, Agnes Altgilbers and husband Norbert, Eleanor Voss and husband Leander, Bernadine Haake and husband Leroy, Marcella Vosholler and husband Linus; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Andy Lager, Leo and Grace Gerling, Ceil and Alphonse Lakenburges, and Jujena Clark.

Surviving are her children, Shirley Gerling of O’Fallon, MO and Randy (Lynn) Gerling of Germantown; grandchildren, Sierra (Drew) Knott, Mackenzie (friend Clayton Leonard) Gerling, and Nolan Gerling and she was highly anticipating the birth of her first great-grandchild; and siblings, Marie Lager of Albers and Tom (Vicki) Book of Belleville.

Adele retired from Germantown Egg Company and was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and Altar Sodality and the Germantown American Legion Post 325 Auxiliary. She was an avid quilter.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 4, 2018 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown.

Memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or to Residential Hospice and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home who is serving the Gerling family.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com