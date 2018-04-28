Alberta M. Jarman, 95, of Litchfield, IL, passed away at 12:52 a.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018 at HSHS St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, IL.

Alberta was born September 2, 1922 in New Douglas Township, IL, the daughter of Sam and Sophia (Hagerman) Guthals. She married John William “Jack” Jarman on April 7, 1942. He preceded her in death on February 12, 1981.

Alberta attended Pleasant Hill Grade School. She spent most of her life as a homemaker but was well known for the more than 45 years she spent selling for Avon. She was a long-time member of the Walshville Baptist Church. Alberta enjoyed playing BINGO, and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren referred to her as, “Grandma Beep Beep”, because she loved to honk the horn of her ’36 Chevy Coupe.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Dale Jarman; daughter, Carol Ann Groves; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers.

Alberta is survived by her son, Dwayne Lee “Ponch” (wife, Wanda) Jarman of Litchfield; 15 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren; 40 great-great grandchildren; 1 great-great-great grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: The family will receive guests from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, 2018 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 30, 2018 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento, with Pastor Oley Lawson and Pastor Rudy Elam co-officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Walshville Baptist Church, 3026 Schoeny Trail, Walshville, IL 62091.

