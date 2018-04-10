Alice Hoover, age 74, of Vandalia, IL, passed away at 11:39 a.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born January 11, 1944, the daughter of the late Edward and Geneva (Goodin) Kite.

She is survived by two sons: Thomas (Cara Van Leuven) York of Highland and Billy (Tonya) York of Belleville; three grandchildren: Ashley, Amanda and Nikki; and a sister, Edna Alton of Pontiac, IL.

Ms. Hoover worked in Quality Control for Owens-Brockway in Vandalia.

A memorial service will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia, IL.