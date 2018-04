Beatrice M. Davis, age 94, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, April 1 at Crabapple Village Senior Estates in St. Clair, MO. Funeral services for 94 year old Beatrice M. Davis will be Saturday, April 7 at 1 PM at Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Friend may call Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Simple Room.