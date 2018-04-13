Betty Jean Davis, 87, of Greenville, IL, died on April 13, 2018 at Aperion Care Center in St. Elmo, IL.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Bass Patton Dean Funeral Home, Hillsboro, IL, with a graveside service following at Waveland Cemetery, Hillsboro, IL. Rev. Randy Sands, Pastor of Free Methodist Church of Hillsboro, IL, will officiate.

Mrs. Davis, the daughter of Earl and Beulah (Fischer) Nemnich, was born on April 3, 1931 in Miltonville, KS. She married William Davis on March 2, 1952 at the Christian Church in Hartford, KS, and he survives in Greenville, IL.

Betty was an active member of the Hillsboro community. Through Welcome Wagon, Betty welcomed newcomers to the area. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years. She developed long-lasting friendships through her church and in her ceramic shop, named “Red Barn Ceramics”. Friends recall her listening ear and caring ways.

When she became a pastor’s wife in the United Methodist faith, Betty moved to Littleton, IL and then lived in several locations in Oklahoma, before retiring to Greenville, IL. Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church in Greenville, IL. In her later years, she and her husband actively ran Davis Crafts. She enjoyed flower gardening and swinging on her front porch swing with her husband, listening to the birds singing.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters, Cindy (Art) Aber and Sandra (Sue Eickhoff) Davis, both of Hillsboro, IL; a son-in-law, Roy Burris; grandchildren, John (Lori) Vincent, Anne and Sarah Burris, and Tricia and Ashley Aber; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Ethan, and Logan Vincent, Eric and Edward Applegate, and Mykenzie Loskot; brother, David (Nita) Nemnich of Georgia; sisters-in-law, Elnora Nemnich of Kansas and Rosa Lee Britts of Virginia; niece, Shireen Nemnich; nephews Ed, Brad, and Jeff Nemnich, and Stewart and Donnie Britts; and several great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve and Bill Nemnich; a sister-in-law, Gladys Nemnich; three sons, Terry, Larry, and Gary Davis; and a daughter, Susan Burris.

Memorials may be directed to St. Elmo Aperion Care Center.