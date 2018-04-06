Brendon T. O’Connell, age 24 of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, April 04, 2018, in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, February 19, 1994, in Breese, IL, the son of Gary Fox and Elizabeth O’Connell.

He was reared in Highland, IL; attended Highland Elementary School and Illinois Center for Autism. He participated in the Head Start Program and finished his education 2 years ago. He loved country music, playing with his wooden blocks; watching old reruns of MASH, Reba, The Jefferson’s and playing baseball with his father.

Survivors include:

Father – Gary H. Fox, Highland, IL

Mother – Elizabeth A. “Beth” O’Connell, Glen Carbon, IL

Sister – Karigan L. (Significate Other – Brenden D. May) O’Conner, Highland, IL

Brother – Isaiah C. O’Connell, Glen Carbon, IL

Half Brother – Christopher B. Fox, Destin, FL

Half Brother – Matthew K. Fox, Anna, IL

Maternal Grandmother – Vickie J. O’Connell, Glen Carbon, IL

Paternal Grandmother – Geneva Fox, Troy, IL

Aunts – Many

Uncles – Many

Cousins – Many

He was preceded in death by:

Maternal Grandfather – Harry E. O’Connell

Paternal Grandfather – Henry Fox

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Celebration of Life will be from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Marine Senior Citizen Center in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Family.