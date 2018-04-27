Casimir J. “Casey” Krupski, age 70 of Greenville, IL, died Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

He was born on Saturday, December 13, 1947, in Germany, the son of Stefan and Daria Krupski.

Casimir was born in Germany and moved with family at an early age to Chicago, IL. His father and some family members moved to Greenville, IL, in the early 1990’s. He was a collector of selective items – “one person’s junk is another man’s treasure”.

Survivors include:

Sister – Erika Vohlken, Greenville, IL

Sister – Carol Ryberg, Tomahawk, WI

Nieces and Nephews – Many

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Stefan Krupski – Died 5/13/1990

Mother – Daria Krupski

Brother – Chester Krupski

Brother – Stanley Krupski

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be at Montrose Cemetery in Greenville, IL.