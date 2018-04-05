David R. Pokojski, age 60 of Trenton, IL, passed away peacefully Monday, April 2, 2018, at his home surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer. He was born on Tuesday, May 14, 1957, in Salem, IL, the son of Edward and Della (nee Nettles) Pokojski. He grew up in Mascoutah, IL, and attended Holy Childhood Catholic Grade School as well as Mascoutah High School, graduating in 1975. Dave became a machinist and worked for Seiler Instrument & Manufacturing Co., Inc for 35 years. In 1976, he met the love of his life, Susanna, at a friend’s clubhouse playing cards and were married on Saturday, September 3, 1983, at Holy Childhood Catholic Church in Mascoutah, IL. They settled in Trenton, IL and were blessed with two daughters, Amanda and Emily, and two dogs, Katie and Sadie. Dave enjoyed fishing, camping, float trips, outdoor activities, working on building his dream home, watching TV and just spending time with his family. He was known for his honesty, kindness and warm hugs. Dave was a character and always kept a positive attitude, sticking his tongue out or giving a cheeky grin. His presence will sorely be missed.

Survivors include:

Wife – Susanna T. Pokojski, nee Gaseor, Trenton, IL

Daughter – Amanda T. (Paul) Chapman, Highland, IL

Daughter – Emily R. (significant other-Brian Mulcrone) Pokojski, O Fallon, IL

Mother – Della L. Pokojski, nee Nettles, Trenton, IL

Brother – Michael (Kathy) Pokojski, New Baden, IL

Sister – Mary (Kenny) Sullivan, Venedy, IL

Sister-in-law – Deborah Pokojski, Haleyville, AL

Brother-in-law – Mitchell Rick, Waterloo, IL

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Edward A. Pokojski

Brother – Anthony E. Pokojski

Sister – Patricia A. Rick

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Windows on Broadway located at 401 Broadway, Highland, IL 62249