Harold L. Schubert, age 91 of Carlyle, passed away at the Carlyle Healthcare Center on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Mr. Schubert was born in Bond County, Illinois on January 22, 1927, a son of Clarence and Helen (nee Hastings) Schubert. He married Marguerite Brimmer on November 1, 1952, and she survives in Carlyle.

In addition to his wife Marguerite, Mr. Schubert is also survived by his children – Rod Schubert and wife Karen of Carlyle, Linda Scott and husband Greg of Carlyle, and Janet Unverfehrt and husband Kevin of Hoyleton; his grandchildren – Krista Theby and husband Eric, Jenni Thole and husband Keith, Whitney Scott, Adam Unverfehrt and wife Kristina, Eric Unverfehrt and wife Stephanie, and Katie Wilke and husband Kurt; his great grandchildren – Ellis and August Theby, and Lily and Eli Thole; a sister – Bonnie Burnett and husband Clarence; and 3 brothers – Gene “Bud” Schubert, Donald Schubert and wife Jo, and Gary Schubert.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother – Veryl Schubert.

Mr. Schubert was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Carlyle, where he served as a Deacon, Sunday school teacher, RA Leader, and choir member. He was self employed as a salesman for McNess. Harold was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War from 1951-1952. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed gardening and yard work.

A funeral service with military honors will be held at the First Baptist Church of Carlyle at 10:00 A.M. on Monday, April 9, 2018. Interment will follow at Greene Cemetery near Greenville. Visitation will be held at the First Baptist Church of Carlyle on Sunday, April 8, from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. and on Monday, April 9, from 9:00 – 10:00 A.M.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Schubert are suggested to the First Baptist Church of and will be accepted at the church or at Zieren Funeral Home. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.