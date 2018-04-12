Jan Essenpreis Weaver, age 74 formerly of Baldwin, Misssouri, passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Lebanon Care Center in Lebanon, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 16, 2018 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Interment will follow in Montrose Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to The Simple Room or the Missouri Botanical Gardens.

Jan Ellen, the daughter of Edwin J. and Betty M. (Ragland) Essenpreis was born June 5, 1943 in Vandalia, Illinois. Ms. Weaver attended the local schools and graduated from Greenville High School with the class of 1961. She continued her education and graduated with her bachelors degree from Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois in 1965.

Jan and Charles Weaver were united in marriage on November 6, 1971 in Greenville, Illinois. They later divorced. Before and after her marriage, she worked in data processing / I.T. for several corporations, including AT&T, Southwestern Bell Telephone, Lear Jet, Texas Instruments and Western Electric.

Surviving include sisters: Judy Ready of Swansea, Illinois, Cynthia Essenpreis of Olivette, Missouri, Jon Essenpreis of Greenville, Illinois, Don Essenpreis of Ardmore, Oklahoma and David Essenpreis and wife Prescilla of Joliet, Illinois. Loving aunt to 7 nieces and nephews and 10 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.