Jeffery John Fry, age 60 of Sorento, Illinois, passed away 5:00 a.m. Thursday, April 19, 2018 at home in Sorento.

Funeral services will be held 6:00 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with his brother, Pastor Mike Fry officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Jeffery John, the son of Thomas and Gertrude (Fitzgerald) Fry, was born September 4, 1957 in Granite City, Illinois. Jeffery attended school in Granite City and the family moved to Greenville when he was 14 years old. He attended Greenville High School and graduated with the class of 1975. Jeffery attended and graduated from Greenville College with a degree in biology. He worked for 25 years at Carlisle Syn Tec in the Laboratory and later was the quality control inspector. He retired in 2012 due to health reasons. Jeffery was a member of the Sorento Baptist Church.

Jeffery and Meta (Brandt) Fry were united in marriage on August 28, 1976. They have enjoyed 41 years together. She survives as do their children: Alicia Granito and friend Brian Hughes of Hillsboro, Illinois, Charles Martin Fry and wife Jeannette of Greenville and Tiffany Gaffner and husband Scott of Greenville. Loving grandfather of Aurelie, Dominic, Lillian, Jonathon, Louis, step-grandchildren Miranda, Franklin and Michaela. Great-grandfather to Logan, Felicity and Mia. He is also survived by his brothers Michael Fry and wife Reta of Missouri, Harold Fry and wife Melinda of North Dakota, sister Rosa Mollett and husband Melvin of Hillsboro, Illinois and sister-in-law Vickie Fry of Livingston, Illinois.

Jeffery was preceded in death by his father and a brother Robert Fry.