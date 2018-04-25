Jessica Dale Tucker, 31, of Sorento, IL, passed away at 3:56 p.m. on Monday, April 23, 2018 at Community Memorial Hospital in Staunton, IL.

Jessica was born April 7, 1987 in Hillsboro, IL the daughter of Delbert Dale and Sharon Kay (Halter) Tucker. She attended Sorento and Greenville schools, completing her CNA certification at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville. Jessica worked as a CNA for Faith Countryside, and Highland Healthcare in Highland, IL. She later worked for Mike Morgan, cleaning and painting barges. Most recently, Jessica was employed by Subway, at the Love’s Truck-Stop, in Hamel, IL. She enjoyed raccoon hunting with her father, running greyhounds, and spending time with her children.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Hilda and Francis Tucker; and her maternal grandfather, Robert Halter.

Jessica is survived by her three children, Karissa, Javion, and Keaten Tucker, all of Sorento, IL; parents, Delbert and Sharon Tucker of Sorento, IL; brother, Doug Tucker of Chicago, IL; maternal grandmother, Jean Halter of Nashville, TN; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive guests from 10:00 a.m. until the time of ceremony at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 27, 2018 at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home, 201 S. Main St., Sorento, IL 62086.

Jessica will be cremated following ceremonies.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Susan G. Komen for the Cure for breast cancer research, 5005 LBJ Freeway Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.

