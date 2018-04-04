Joyce M. Bauer, age 78, formerly of Pocahontas, IL, and Weyauwega, WI, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, WI with her son Rob and his fiancé Judie and her best friend, Rebecca Cullen, by her side.

She was born on September 10, 1939 in the Town of Millersburg,IL, daughter of the late “Buck” Potts and Lucille (Brown) Potts. On September 11, 1957 she married Donald R. Bauer and their journey of life began. Their marriage would span 61 years together. Along the way, they were blessed with two children and two grand children.

Joyce loved sports, especially baseball and Nascar. You could ask her basically any question or stat and she would probably have the answer. She loved her family especially her grand kids.

Survivors include her husband: Donald R. Bauer, of Wisconsin Veterans Home in King; her son: Robert A. Bauer (fiancé Judie), of Peshtigo,WI; daughter: Pat Schultz, of Henrico,VA; grandson: Zach Bauer, of Neenah, WI; and grandson: Ryne Schultz, of Pheonix ,AZ; 2 sisters: Linda Lowe, Irving, TX; and Brenda Hernandez, Grand Prairie, TX; also many other friends and relatives.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Barbara Thurman.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the Young Funeral Home (118 E. College Ave. Greenville, IL. 62246) from 9am-11am and the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. and burial to follow at Maxey Cemetery in Smithboro, IL.

The family would like to thank the staff at North Central Health Care in Wausau and the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, for taking such great care of Joyce while she was there. You have a true passion for what you do!

